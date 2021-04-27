Quiara Alegría Hudes and Lin-Manuel Miranda Team Up for New Animated Movie Vivo

Netflix will premiere the new animated movie Vivo, from In the Heights collaborators Quiara Alegría Hudes and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

With songs by Miranda and Alex Lacamoire, and a script by Hudes and Kirk DeMicco, Vivo was originally scheduled for a theatrical release in June, though a digital drop date has not been announced.

Miranda voices the title role, a one-of-a-kind kinkajou (a rainforest mammal) who plays music in Havana with his owner, Andrés (Juan de Marcos González). After tragedy strikes, Vivo must deliver a message to a famous singer (Gloria Estefan) and goes on an adventure with an energetic tween (Ynairaly Simo) to find her.

DeMicco directs with Brandon Jeffords.