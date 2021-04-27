Quiara Alegría Hudes and Lin-Manuel Miranda Team Up for New Animated Movie Vivo
Miranda voices the title role, alongside Gloria Estefan.
Netflix will premiere the new animated movie Vivo, from In the Heights collaborators Quiara Alegría Hudes and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
With songs by Miranda and Alex Lacamoire, and a script by Hudes and Kirk DeMicco, Vivo was originally scheduled for a theatrical release in June, though a digital drop date has not been announced.
Miranda voices the title role, a one-of-a-kind kinkajou (a rainforest mammal) who plays music in Havana with his owner, Andrés (Juan de Marcos González). After tragedy strikes, Vivo must deliver a message to a famous singer (Gloria Estefan) and goes on an adventure with an energetic tween (Ynairaly Simo) to find her.
DeMicco directs with Brandon Jeffords.
Loading...