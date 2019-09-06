Joe Iconis's Punk Rock Girl to Stream Industry Reading to Producers Across the Globe

It was announced today that an industry reading for the new jukebox musical Punk Rock Girl will be held in New York City on September 13. The reading will be privately streamed and available to be viewed by regional producers and industry executives across the globe.

The cast for the reading will feature Emilie Battle, Alexandra Ferrara, Morgan Siobhan Green, A.J. Holmes, Lauren Marcus, Jeremy Morse, Brian Sears, Brooke Shapiro, Natalie Walker, and Jason SweetTooth Williams.

Punk Rock Girl is a new musical featuring a score of popular songs written and made famous by female artists and female-fronted bands including Blondie, Avril Lavigne, Joan Jett, P!nk, Gwen Stefani, and more. A collaboration with BMG and R&H Theatricals (a Concord Music company), the musical features a book and arrangements by Tony nominee Joe Iconis (Be More Chill).

In Punk Rock Girl, 16-year-old Angela Quivers is a perfectionist who never takes chances and feels like there's no place where she belongs … until she meets Proxi, a teenager who pulls her into a world of grungy guitars, shocking secrets, and big, loud, messy emotions. A musical about a young person finding a community and creating her tribe, Punk Rock Girl is a noisy celebration of all things raw and ragged; trashy and heartfelt; familiar and alien.

The project will be directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner (The Black Suits), with co-arrangements and orchestrations by Rob Rokicki (composer and lyricist of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical), and musical direction by Geoffrey Ko. Punk Rock Girl will be published and licensed by R&H Theatricals.