Public Theater Cancels Shakespeare in the Park Season

The Public Theater has canceled its planned free Shakespeare in the Park season at the Delacorte Theater, as well as all of its summer programming.

Affected productions are Richard II and the Public Works As You Like It, both of which were scheduled to play the Delacorte, all Joe's Pub shows, and the and the drama Cullud Wattah, which was to play the Public's Astor Place location. Everything scheduled through August 31 has been canceled. Because of the financial shortfall, the Public will furlough about 70% of its full-time staff and senior leadership will take significant pay reductions to ensure the theater's long-term survival.

The Public is still planning to host a virtual gala on June 1, and will premiere, according to the New York Times, a new Richard Nelson Apple Family play set during the pandemic and performed over Zoom.