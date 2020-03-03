Audra McDonald, Sutton Foster, Jane Krakowski, and More at 2020 Roundabout Gala

Roundabout Theatre Company honored Tony winning actor Alan Cumming, and longtime donors Michael Kors and Lance Le Pere, at its annual Life of the Party gala on March 2 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.

Alan Cumming received the Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre.

(© Tricia Baron)

Cumming, who starred in Cabaret and The Threepenny Opera for Roundabout, received the Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre, while fashion designers Kors and LePere received the Ovation Award for Excellence in Philanthropy.

Guests included Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy.

(© Tricia Baron)

The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre is given to those who have made an indelible impact on both Roundabout and the theater world. The Ovation Award for Excellence in Philanthropy is given to those who are committed to the essential work of a cultural not-for-profit like Roundabout: sharing stories that endure; providing accessibility to all; and promoting programs that engage and enrich the lives of students, teachers, the New York City community and beyond.

Hannah Jane Shepard and Jessica Lange arrive for the gala.

(© Tricia Baron)

All proceeds from the 2020 gala benefit Roundabout Theatre Company's many programs including Education at Roundabout.