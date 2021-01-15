Philip J. Smith, Chairman Emeritus of the Shubert Organization, Dies at 89

The Shubert Organization has announced the passing of Chairman Emeritus Philip J. Smith, who died January 15 at the age of 89 from Covid-19 complications.

Smith began his career as box office treasurer at the Imperial Theatre in 1957. He became general manager of all the Shubert-owned theaters in 1964, and was named Shubert vice president in 1969. In this position, he introduced the use of credit cards as a method of purchasing tickets to Broadway shows, and helped the entire industry transition into the age of computerization through the creation of Telecharge and the Times Square TKTS booth. He was named president of the organization in 1996, following the death of Bernard B. Jacobs, and chairman and co-CEO in 2008 after the passing of Gerald Schoenfeld.

Smith was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Tony Award in 2011. In 2015, he was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame and honored as a Living Landmark by the New York Landmarks Conservancy. He retired as chairman and co-CEO of the Shubert Organization, and as chairman of the Shubert Foundation, on June 30, 2020, after 63 years with the company.

Smith is survived by his daughters, Linda Philips and Jennifer Stein, sons-in-law Martin Phillips and John Stein, and grandchildren Grant Phillips, James Phillips, Kate Stein, Michael Stein, and Peter Stein.