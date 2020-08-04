Peter Dinklage and Haley Bennett to Star in Cyrano Film Musical, With Songs by The National

Peter Dinklage will star in the film adaptation of Cyrano, the off-Broadway musical written and directed by his wife, Erica Schmidt, with a score by the National.

MGM will present the film, which will feature a script by Schmidt, adapted from the Edmund Rostand play, music by the National's Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner, lyrics by Matt Berninger and Carin Besser, and direction by Joe Wright (Atonement). The film will be produced by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title, along with Guy Heeley.

Dinklage will play the title role, which he originated at Goodspeed Musicals in 2018 and off-Broadway at the New Group in 2019. Haley Bennett, who played Roxanne at Goodspeed, will star in the motion picture, alongside Brian Tyree Henry and Ben Mendelsohn. The off-Broadway run featured Jasmine Cephas Jones as Roxanne.