PBS to Air Sutton Foster in Anything Goes, Jocelyn Bioh's Merry Wives

PBS's Great Performances will air a pair of theatrical productions and a Broadway documentary on three consecutive Fridays, May 13-27, as part of its Broadway's Best series.

Kathleen Marshall's West End production of the classic musical Anything Goes, starring Tony winners Sutton Foster and Robert Lindsay, will air on Friday, May 13, at 9pm ET. Filmed at the Barbican Theatre in London, the Cole Porter musical also stars Felicity Kendal, Gary Wilmot, Samuel Edwards, Nicole-Lily Baisden, Hayden Oakley, and Carly Mercedes Dyer.

Jocelyn Bioh's Merry Wives, the first production to reopen the Delacorte Theater as part of the Public's Free Shakespeare in the Park series following Covid, will air Friday, May 20 at 9pm ET. Directed by Saheem Ali and adapted from Shakespeare's Merry Wives of Windsor, the comedy stars Jacob Ming-Trent as Falstaff, Pascale Armand as Madam Ekua Page, and Susan Kelechi Watson as Madam Nkechi Ford.

Finally, the new documentary Keeping Company With Sondheim (working title) will air on Friday, May 27 at 9pm ET. Filmed over two years, the film explores the creation of Marianne Elliott's new revival of Company, featuring performance and rehearsal footage, plus new interviews with Stephen Sondheim, Katrina Lenk, Patti LuPone, and members of the musical's original cast, 50 years later.

