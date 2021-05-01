Oscar Winner Olympia Dukakis Has Died at the Age of 89

Award-winning actress Olympia Dukakis has died at the age of 89. The theater and film veteran passed away at her home in New York City.

Dukakis won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for her performance in Moonstruck, with her huge volume of stage appearances coming in shows including Mother Courage and Her Children , Who's Who in Hell and Social Security. She originated the role of Soot in Christopher Durang's The Marriage of Bette and Boo and one of her two Obies for her performance (the other Obie was for Brecht's A Man's A Man in 1963).

She appeared in Martin Sherman's one-woman play Rose, about a woman living through the Warsaw Ghetto, both at the National Theatre in London and on Broadway. Other London stage credits included Petra in Timberlake Wertenbaker's Credible Witness at the Royal Court in 2001.

Roles on the small screen include Tales of the City, More Tales of the City, for which she was nominated for an Emmy, and the 2019 Tales of the City reboot. She was nominated for a further Golden Globe for Sinatra in 1992. A documentary about her life, Olympia, was released in 2020.

She is predeceased by her husband, actor Louis Zorich, and survived by their children and grandchildren.