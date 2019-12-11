Notre Dame de Paris to Make New York Premiere at Lincoln Center

Notre Dame de Paris, Richard Cocciante and Luc Plamondon's hit 1998 adaptation of the Victor Hugo novel, will make its New York premiere at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for seven performances, September 9-13, 2020. The production, which will be performed in French with English supertitles and a live orchestra, comes to New York directly after a six-week engagement in Canada, and follows a celebrated run at the London Coliseum this past January.

"It gives me great excitement to bring this classic tale to the New York stage," producer Nicolas Talar said in a statement. "Almost two centuries after the novel captured imaginations, we have now been fortunate enough to share this extraordinary story to audiences worldwide for two decades and I am tremendously excited to bring this show to New York for the existing American fans and hopefully new ones."

The music is composed by Cocciante, with lyrics by Plamondon. Gilles Maheu directs, with choreography by Martino Müller. The 30-member cast will be announced at a later date.