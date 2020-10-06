Nick Cordero's Widow, Amanda Kloots, Castigates President for Downplaying Coronavirus

Exactly three months after the death of Nick Cordero, the actor's widow, Amanda Kloots, took to social media to castigate the President of the United States for downplaying the severity of Covid-19.

Following a Tweet from the President, who was hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center following his own diagnosis with the potentially deadly virus, that said "Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life," Kloots posted the following:

"To all the over 208,000 Americans who lost loved ones to this virus - I stand by you, with you, holding your hand. Unfortunately it did dominate our lives didn't it? It dominated Nick's family's lives and my family's lives. I guess we "let it" - like it was our choice?? Unfortunately not everyone is lucky enough to spend two days in the hospital. I cried next to my husband for 95 days watching what COVID did to the person I love. It IS something to be afraid of. After you see the person you love the most die from this disease you would never say what this tweet says. There is no empathy to all the lives lost. He is bragging instead. It is sad. It is hurtful. It is disgraceful."

On her Instagram stories, she continued, "To the over 208,000 families that lost a loved one to this disease, you know how terrifying it can be. Not everyone is lucky enough to walk out of the hospital after two days. We saw what this disease can do, so we are afraid...If I got as sick as Nick, little Elvis doesn't have a mom anymore...It dominated our family's lives for 95 days and because he didn't make it, it will forever effect my life...It's beyond hurtful. Have some empathy. Why are you bragging?"

Cordero, a Tony nominated veteran of Broadway's Waitress, Bullets Over Broadway, and A Bronx Tale, died July 5 at the age of 41.