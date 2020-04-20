Nick Cordero's GoFundMe Raises $360K After Leg Amputation Amid Coronavirus Battle

A GoFundMe fundraiser set up to help pay the medical bills of Broadway star Nick Cordero, who is currently battling coronavirus, has raised over $360,000 in just two days.

Cordero tested positive for Covid-19 after being misdiagnosed with pneumonia and has spent more than two weeks sedated and on a ventilator. Over the weekend, he had his right leg amputated after ongoing blood flow and clotting issues.

The GoFundMe was set up by Erin Silver, Aimee Song, and Jacey Duprie to help cover Cordero's hospital fees and support his wife, Amanda Kloots Cordero, and their 10-month-old son, Elvis. Kloots provides daily updates on her Instagram page and encourages Cordero's friends and fans to sing and dance every day at 6pm ET/3pm PT as a way of putting support into the universe. They use the hashtag #wakeupnick.

Cordero was appearing in the Los Angels production of Rock of Ages at the time of his illness. He earned a Tony nomination for his performance in Bullets Over Broadway and also appeared in A Bronx Tale and The Toxic Avenger, among other shows.

