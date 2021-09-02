New York City Ballet's Nutcracker Will Return to Lincoln Center This November

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker, presented by New York City Ballet, will return this holiday season, running November 26-January 2 at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center.

The beloved production, featuring a score by Peter Ilyitch Tschaikovsky and choreography by Balanchine, features the company's entire roster of dancers and musicians, as well as two casts of children from the School of American Ballet. The Nutcracker has scenery by Rouben Ter-Arutunian, costumes by Karinska, and lighting by Mark Stanley, after the original lighting design by Ronald Bates. Rotating casts will be announced.

New York City Ballet is requiring all of its employees, including performers, to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to work onsite at Lincoln Center. Given that the Covid-19 vaccine isn't approved for children under the age of 12, only fully vaccinated School of American Ballet students will be able to perform in the production.

Audience members aged 12 and older will be required to present proof of vaccination to enter the theater. Children will be permitted to attend with proof of a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the show. All patrons and staff regardless of age will be required to wear masks throughout the building and auditorium.