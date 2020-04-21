New York City Ballet Will Stream Free Ballet Broadcasts in April and May

New York City Ballet will launch a six-week digital season on Tuesday, April 21, the date that was to have been the company's spring opening night. The digital season will offer six weeks of content, Monday to Saturday, through May 30.

The centerpiece of the season will be the releases of filmed ballet performances on Tuesday and Friday evenings at 8pm ET on their Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as their website. Performances will include the following:

Tuesday, April 21: Allegro Brillante, music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, choreography by George Balanchine. Principal casting: Tiler Peck and Andrew Veyette, with the New York City Ballet Orchestra. Filmed January 18, 2017. Available through April 24 at 8pm ET.

Friday, April 24: Nico Muhly's Rotunda, choreographed by Justin Peck, danced by Sara Mearns, Miriam Miller, Sara Adams, Claire Kretzschmar, Brittany Pollack, Unity Phelan, Gonzalo Garcia, Andrew Scordato, Adrian Danchig-Waring, Daniel Ulbricht, Jovani Furlan, and Gilbert Bolden III, with the New York City Ballet Orchestra. Filmed February 26, 2020. Available through April 27 at 8pm ET.

Tuesday, April 28: Igor Stravinsky's Apollo, choreographed by George Balanchine, performed by Taylor Stanley, Tiler Peck, Brittany Pollack, and Indiana Woodward, with the New York City Ballet Orchestra. Filmed January 22, 2019. Available through May 1 at 8pm ET.

Friday, May 1: Verdi's Ballo Della Regina, choreographed by George Balanchine, performed by Megan Fairchild and Anthony Huxley, with the New York City Ballet Orchestra. Filmed May 12, 2016. Available from Friday, May 1, at 8pm ET until Monday, May 4, at 8pm ET.

Alvo Pärt's After the Rain Pas de Deux, choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon, danced by Wendy Whelan and Craig Hall, with the New York City Ballet Orchestra. Filmed October 9, 2012. Available through May 4 at 8pm.

New York City Ballet will also release new episodes of City Ballet the Podcast and will offer two series of educational workshops —Ballet Essentials, for all ages, and Ballet Breaks, for children ages 3 to 8. It will also offer Wednesday With Wendy, a series of ballet-inspired movement classes taught by NYCB associate artistic director Wendy Whelan.

More information can be found here.