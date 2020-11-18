New Plays by Annie Baker, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, and More Set for Signature Theatre

Signature Theatre has announced titles for its next in-person season, set to begin whenever it's safe to gather in person.

The season will include rescheduled productions of Anna Deavere Smith's Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992, which was originally scheduled to run last spring, directed by Taibi Magar, and Dominique Morisseau's Confederates, directed by Kamilah Forbes, as well as world premieres by Annie Baker, Samuel D. Hunter, and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins.

Baker will direct her new play On the Uses of Pain for Life. David Cromer will stage Hunter's A Case for the Existence of God. Jacobs-Jenkins will direct his world premiere, Grass.

Further details are still forthcoming.