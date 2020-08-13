New Michael Friedman Albums Available to Download and Stream Now

Ghostlight Records and the Civilians have announced that the second installment of world premiere albums of the Michael Friedman Collection are now available for streaming and download. Two new titles, (I Am) Nobody's Lunch and Paris Commune, follow the first three – The Great Immensity, The Abominables, and This Beautiful City – that were released last year.

Here you can listen to "America," a track from (I Am) Nobody's Lunch featuring Rebecca Naomi Jones, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, and Brad Heberlee.

To stream or download this and other albums from the Michael Friedman Collection, click here.

The Michael Friedman Collection is made possible by generous donors to the Michael Friedman Legacy Fund and by the artistic contributions of his many collaborators.