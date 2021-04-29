New Documentary Revolution Rent, About Staging Jonathan Larson's Musical in Cuba, to Debut on HBO

Revolution Rent, a new documentary about bringing Jonathan Larson's iconic musical to Cuba, is coming to HBO, debuting Tuesday, June 15, at 9pm ET.

Directed by Andy Señor Jr. and Victor Patrick Alvarez, the film follows Señor Jr.'s journey as he's tasked with bringing a stage production of Rent to his exiled parents' homeland. Señor Jr. embarks on a personal journey to explore his Cuban heritage while staging the country's first Broadway musical produced by an American company in more than 50 years.

Señor Jr. made his professional debut as Angel in Rent, a role he played on Broadway, the West End, in Asia, and on various national tours. He assisted director Michael Greif on the off-Broadway revival of Rent at New World Stages, before restaging the show in Tokyo.

Revolution Rent is written by Señor Jr. and executive-produced by Neil Patrick Harris, Brooke Christian, Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment, Robert Nederlander Jr., Marvin Kaplan, Jacob Parker, Stanley Browne, Zoe Chapin, Shea Martin, Karim Amer, and Mark Berger. Scott Fenn and Christine O'Malley are producers.