New Beatles Musical She Loves You in Development for 2022 World Premiere

She Loves You, a new musical featuring the Beatles hits of John Lennon and Paul McCartney, will have its world premiere production in March 2022 at Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a tour of Sweden, Norway, and Iceland to follow.

Featuring a book by Thom Southerland and Shaun McKenna, She Loves You will feature Beatles hits including the title song, "Let It Be," "Blackbird," "A Hard Day's Night," "With a Little Help From My Friends," "Across the Universe," and more. The story follows a "modern family and their complex and contemporary journey with love: the naive, young, infatuating love; the long-term, established love compelled by children and careers; and the lifelong, enduring and ultimate love, flourishing in later life."

The Copenhagen production will have a cast of 24, led by Maria Lucia, who dubbed the role of Elsa in the Danish version of Frozen. Jokum Rohde serves as translator, with Steve Sidwell as orchestrator, Nick Winston as choreographer, Morgan Large as set and costume designer, Mikkel Rønnow as musical supervisor, Tim Mitchell as lighting designer, and Tim Høyer as sound designer.

Future worldwide productions of She Loves You are also in development.