NAMT Announces Directors Set for 31st Annual Festival of New Musicals

The National Alliance for Musical Theatre has announced this year's directors and musical directors for the 31st Annual Festival of New Musicals, to be held at New World Stages on October 24 and 25. Festival events will kick off on October 23 with the return of The 46th Minute Concert at the Green Room 42.

The lineup of directors includes Hunter Bird, Liz Carlson, Amy Corcoran, Portia Krieger, Sarna Lapine, Jonathan McCrory, Arpita Mukherjee, Jesca Prudencio. Musical directors include Simone Allen, Tommy Crawford, Anessa Marie, and Charity Wicks.

NAMT has also announced this year's class of observers for the Festival Observership for Early-Career Directors. The program provides professional development and networking opportunities to early-career directors, while simultaneously expanding diversity in the musical theater pipeline by providing these opportunities for underrepresented communities. This year's observers are Britt Berke, Brittany Coyne, Rachel Dilliplane, Ryan Dobrin, Sarah Hartmann, Kemar Jewel, Dominique Rider, and Ricardo Vazquez.

Now in its 31st year, the National Alliance for Musical Theatre's Festival of New Musicals attracts theater producers from around the world for this industry-only event to discover eight new musicals presented in 45-minute concert presentations over two days. All production costs are underwritten by NAMT, at no cost to the writing teams. As a non-profit organization, NAMT funds the Festival entirely through donations, sponsorships, and contributions.

To see this year's lineup of eight new musicals, or to register, click here.