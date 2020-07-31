Nambi E. Kelley to Write New Play With Music About Dr. Maya Angelou

Playwright Nambi E. Kelley will pen the new play with music Phenomenal Woman: Maya Angelou, to be presented by producers David Michael Rich & J. Todd Harris, in collaboration with Jackie Alexander and the North Carolina Black Repertory Company.

Phenomenal Woman: Maya Angelou will premiere in the spring of 2021 at the North Carolina Black Repertory Company before playing Hattiloo Theatre (Memphis) and the Ensemble Theatre (Houston). The play is the recipient of the Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin Rolling World Premiere Award at North Carolina Black Repertory Company's 2019 National Black Theatre Festival, which guarantees at least three regional productions over a two-year period. The producers are aiming for an eventual Broadway run.

Cast, additional creative team, and dates will be announced at a future date. The work follows the the life of the late poet, author, civil rights activist, and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, Dr. Maya Angelou. Guy Johnson, Dr. Angelou's son, serves as executive producer.