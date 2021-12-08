Damon Daunno, Shuler Hensley, Christiani Pitts, Rachel York Set for First Muse Sessions Concert

Art Lab will host a new concert series titled The Muse Sessions, kicking off on Monday, January 10 at 8:30pm ET at Birdland Jazz Club.

The shows will focus on inspiration, the creative process, and the role of the muse in various works of art. This first show will feature Damon Daunno, Shuler Hensley, Christiani Pitts, and Rachel York, with songs by the likes of Elvis Costello, Joni Mitchell, Paul McCartney, Stephen Sondheim, and more.

The series is conceived by producer Meg Fofonoff. Future evenings will focus on the lives and careers of individuals like Pablo Picasso and Auguste Renoir.