Movie-Musical Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas to Air on NBC This Holiday Season

NBC will present Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, a new movie-musical special this holiday season.

Parton will star in the film alongside Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer, and Angel Parker. Special guests will include Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams, and Miley Cyrus.

David Rambo will write and executive produce with Sam Haskell and Parton, with Joe Lazarov directing and executive producing. The film will follow the backstage goings-on during the making of a TV Christmas special as Dolly sets out to show the world the true meaning of Christmas.

An air date is still to be announced.