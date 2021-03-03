Monty Python's Not the Messiah, Inspired By Life of Brian, Coming to BroadwayHD

Eric Idle's Not the Messiah (He's a Very Naughty Boy) will come to BroadwayHD for streaming beginning March 11.

A comic oratorio inspired by Monty Python's Life of Brian, Not the Messiah was Idle and John Du Prez's first theatrical project following Spamalot. The show was recorded at the Royal Albert Hall on October 23, 2009, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the original Monty Python television series, and featured a reunion of Python members Idle, who narrates, Michael Palin, who reprises his role as Pontius Pilate from the film, Terry Gilliam as himself, and Terry Jones in several roles, as well as Pythron regulars Carol Cleveland and Neil Innes.

Soloists during the performance are Shannon Mercer, Rosalind Plowright, William Ferguson, and Christopher Purves. Guests also include Sanjeev Bhaskar and André Jacquemin. Du Prez conducts the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, while Aubrey Powell directs.

Life of Brian, released in 1979, tells the story of Brian Cohen, a young man born on the same day as, and next door to, Jesus Christ, and is subsequently mistaken for the Messiah.