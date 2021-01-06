Michael Ball Concert to Stream for Free This Weekend

The Shows Must Go On YouTube channel will present a free stream of Heroes Live, a recording of a 2011 concert by beloved West End actor Michael Ball.

Heroes features Ball performing hits by some of his musical heroes, including Billy Joel, Frank Sinatra, Neil Diamond, and Tony Bennett. Songs include "New York State of Mind," "For Once In My Life," "Summer Wind," and more. The concert will air on Friday, January 7, beginning at 2pm ET in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Japan, and will stream for 48 hours.

Ball was meant to be appearing in the West End concert production of Les Misérables right now, but the run was derailed by the most recent pandemic restrictions in England. He is also set to return to his Olivier Award-winning role as Edna in Hairspray at the London Coliseum later this year.