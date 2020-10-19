Metropolitan Opera to Stream Two Productions Starring Kelli O'Hara This Week

The Metropolitan Opera will present free streams of two productions featuring Tony winner Kelli O'Hara this week.

First up is Lehár's The Merry Widow, featuring O'Hara in the role of Valencienne, opposite Renée Fleming as Hanna Glawari. The 2015 production also co-stars Carson Elrod as Njegus. Directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman, it will stream on Tuesday, October 20.

Mozart's Così fan tutte, featuring O'Hara as Despina, streams on Wednesday, October 21. The 2018 production is directed by Phelim McDermott.

All of the Metropolitan Opera's streams are available starting at 7:30pm ET, for 23 hours each. Click here for more information.