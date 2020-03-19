Metropolitan Opera Cancels Remainder of Season

The Metropolitan Opera has canceled the remainder of its 2019-20 season, which was to have ended on May 9. This includes all performances and all Live in HD cinema broadcasts.

The Met's full-time union employees have been offered pay through March, with health care coverage continuing throughout the crisis. The higher-paid members of the company's administrative staff are taking reductions in their pay, with general manager Peter Gelb waiving his entire salary.

An emergency fundraising drive is being instituted to deal with the large loss of box office and other earned revenues caused by the canceled performances and scheduled movie-theater transmissions. The Met will continue to stream free encore presentations from its archive of Live in HD performances on the company website and its various platforms.