Meryl Streep and Kevin Klein Streaming in Dear Elizabeth This Weekend. See What Else Is On

Academy Award winners Meryl Streep and Kevin Kline will star in a streaming production of Sarah Ruhl's two-hander Dear Elizabeth, available beginning Thursday, June 17, at 8pm ET for a limited time only. Kate Whoriskey directs the drama, based on the compiled letters between poets Robert Lowell and Elizabeth Bishop. Dear Elizabeth maps the relationship of the two writers from first meeting to an abbreviated affair — and the turmoil of their lives in between. Polly Noonan will read stage directions. Individual tickets can be purchased for $15, with proceeds donated to the Actors Fund. For tickets and more information, click here.

Broadway favorites Harvey Fierstein, J. Harrison Ghee, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Robyn Hurder, Peppermint, and Jelani Remy will make special appearances in Broadway Bares: Twerk From Home premiering online this Sunday, June 20, at 9pm. Peppermint joins the cast to perform "Strip," a new song by Frank Boccia, and Armstrong reveals more than his home exercise regime in a sweaty opening number. Tony Award winner Fierstein makes a special appearance as the show begins, with Ghee, Hurder and Remy each sharing the impact of donations made throughout the stream. In addition to the newly announced special guests, 170 of New York City's hottest dancers will perform sizzling numbers created across the city under strict COVID safety protocols. The annual, modern-day striptease show is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. To learn more and tune in, click here.

Off-Broadway theatre actor and producer Matt de Rogatis recounts his producing history in New York City with his nonprofit theater organization, Ruth Stage, in Ruth Stage After Dark: Uncensored - Unabridged - Unapologetic. Group members Joe Rosario and Spencer Scott join de Rogatis to discuss many theater-related topics including a behind-the-scenes look at Ruth Stage's upcoming off-Broadway production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof scheduled for January and February in midtown Manhattan. Featuring a variety of guests from Austin Pendleton to Drama Desk critics, the three pull no punches in this R-rated look at the world of professional theater. The podcast is available here.

TheaterMania will stream the filmed off-Broadway production of Ed Dixon's solo show Georgie: My Adventures With George Rose May 24-July 18. The one-act play chronicles Dixon's 20-year friendship with George Rose, the two-time Tony-winning character actor known for starring in The Mystery of Edwin Drood, My Fair Lady, and The Pirates of Penzance, who was tortured and beaten to death in the Dominican Republic in 1988. Tickets are $25. To purchase, click here or click the BUY button above.

Lincoln Center Theater will present a free stream of its 2019 LCT3 production Marys Seacole, written by Jackie Sibblies Drury and directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz. The drama will be available via Broadway On Demand June 10-July 4. To register for free tickets, click here.

Roundabout Theatre Company's Tony-nominated production of The Importance of Being Earnest will stream May 1-June 30. Directed by and starring Tony Award nominee Brian Bedford in his final stage performance, The Importance of Being Earnest features the original Broadway company performing Oscar Wilde's comedic masterpiece. To get access, click here.

MCC Theater will present a free streaming concert featuring selections from the new musical Space Dogs on Monday, June 28, at 7pm ET. It will remain available through July 1. Written and performed by Van Hughes and Nick Blaemire, Space Dogs tells the heartbreaking story of Laika, a stray dog who is sent to space during the Cold War by a top-secret Russian scientist. Laika made history as the first animal to orbit the Earth, but she was only supplied with one meal, seven days' worth of oxygen, and died from overheating within hours of liftoff. For tickets and more information, click here.

