Meryl Streep and Kevin Kline to Star in Streaming Production of Sarah Ruhl's Dear Elizabeth

Academy Award winners Meryl Streep and Kevin Kline will star in a streaming production of Sarah Ruhl's two-hander Dear Elizabeth, available beginning Thursday, June 17, at 8pm ET for a limited time only.

Kate Whoriskey directs the drama, based on the compiled letters between poets Robert Lowell and Elizabeth Bishop. Dear Elizabeth maps the relationship of the two writers from first meeting to an abbreviated affair—and the turmoil of their lives in between. Polly Noonan will read stage directions.

Individual tickets can be purchased for $15, with proceeds donated to the Actors Fund. The engagement is the finale of the Spotlight on Plays series presented by Broadway's Best Shows, an initiative led by producer Jeffrey Richards, with Jacob Soroken Porter and Jim Glaub.

For tickets and more information, click here.