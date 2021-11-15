Megan Hilty Replaces Jane Krakowski in NBC's Annie Live

Jane Krakowski, who was previously slated to play Lily St. Regis in NBC's upcoming holiday production of Annie Live!, has had to step down from the role after being diagnosed with a breakthrough case of Covid-19. Megan Hilty will take her place in the cast, performing the role in the December 2 broadcast.

"I am beyond thrilled to join this all-star cast, crew and creative team," said Hilty in a public statement. "My family and I have been super fans of Annie for as long as I can remember, and we always look forward to the epic televised musicals produced by Bob Greenblatt and Neil Meron, so to be a part of this particular production is an honor and a dream come true. I wish Jane the speediest of recoveries and hope to do her proud."

Krakowski reportedly contracted Covid while working on a separate project in Ireland, despite being double vaccinated.

Hilty joins a cast that stars 12-year-old Celina Smith in the title role, as well as Harry Connick Jr. as Oliver Warbucks, Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, and Tituss Burgess as Rooster.

Hilty has performed on Broadway as Glinda in Wicked, Doralee Rhodes in 9 to 5, and Brooke Ashton in the 2016 revival of Noises Off (Tony nomination). She is also well known for her role as Ivy Lynn in NBC's Broadway-themed musical series Smash.