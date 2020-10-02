Meet Luis A. Miranda Jr. and Director John James From HBO Documentary Siempre, Luis

HBO will present Siempre, Luis, a new documentary about political activist (and Lin-Manuel Miranda's dad) Luis A. Miranda Jr., on October 6 at 9pm ET.

Directed by first-time filmmaker John James, Siempre, Luis follows a year in the life of Miranda, who left Vega Alta, Puerto Rico, for New York City in the 1970s, and explores his life as a powerful political figure in New York State and as a decades-long fighter for Latino communities. Despite recent health issues, Miranda continues to work, planning relief efforts for Puerto Rico after Hurricanes Irma and Maria, while managing the logistics behind bringing the musical Hamilton, created by son Lin-Manuel Miranda, to the island.

Here, Miranda and James discuss creating the project and what it was like to tell Miranda's inspiring story onscreen.