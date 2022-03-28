Audra McDonald, Lea Michele, and More Join Miscast22

MCC Theater has announced the full lineup of performers set for Miscast22, which returns to the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday, April 4. The evening will honor Emmy and Tony winner Christine Baranski, MCC Board Chair Susan Raanan, and MCC Youth Company Alum Alexander Lambie.

Miscast is one of the most highly anticipated annual events in the theater community, and features stars of stage and screen performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast.

The show will feature performances by Shoshana Bean (Mr. Saturday Night), Myles Frost (MJ), J. Harrison Ghee (Mrs. Doubtfire), Tony winner Andrea Martin (Pippin), six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald (The Gilded Age), Emmy and Grammy nominee Lea Michele (Glee), Tony winner Kelli O'Hara (The Gilded Age) and Steven Pasquale (Assassins).

They join the previously announced Emmy winner Uzo Aduba (Clyde's), Tony nominee Raúl Esparza (Law and Order: SVU), Tony nominee Joshua Henry (MCC's The Wrong Man), Tony nominee Jennifer Simard (Company), and Tony winner Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge! The Musical). Will Van Dyke serves as musical director.

Miscast22 will be filmed in its entirety for a broadcast that will stream on Sunday, May 22, at 7pm. Click here for tickets for the virtual broadcast.