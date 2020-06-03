MCC Theater to Air Free Reading of New Aziza Barnes Play Pues Nada; Watch Here

MCC Theater will present a live reading of Aziza Barnes's new play Pues Nada free via its YouTube channel tonight, June 3, at 5:30pm. The reading will remain on YouTube through June 6 at 11:59pm for viewing.

In Pues Nada, "two black femmes tend bar in East L.A. until the crack of dawn, unable to leave or sleep due to a plastered ex-employee, who refuses to go home. But is she the only reason no one will be sleeping tonight?"

Directed by Whitney White, the reading will feature Ito Aghayere, Cherise Boothe, Karen Pittman, and Samira Wiley. The reading will conclude with a talkback moderated by Ianne Fields Stewart.

Watch the reading beginning at 5:30pm below: