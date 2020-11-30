Mary Testa and Jonathan Freeman to Host Virtual Autograph Signing Benefit

Tony-nominated Broadway favorites Mary Testa and Jonathan Freeman will host a special benefit autograph signing, with proceeds going to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, on Thursday, December 10.

For every donation of $5 or more, the pair will sign the above photo of themselves in character as Maggie Jones and Bert Barry from the 2001 revival of 42nd Street. The live event, which will also featured stories from their various careers, will take place virtually on their Instagram channels (@marytesta.actress and @thejonathanfreeman).

Items will be mailed to donors once they are completed.