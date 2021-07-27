Marin Ireland to Lead Virtual Reading of David Adjmi's Marie Antoinette

Play-PerView will present a new virtual reading of David Adjmi's Marie Antoinette, starring Marin Ireland and the 2013 Soho Rep. cast, available August 5-9. Rebecca Taichman once again directs.

The fantastical history play is described as follows: "In David Adjmi's contemporary take on the young queen of France, Marie is a confection created by a society that values extravagance and artifice. But France's love affair with the royals sours as revolution brews, and for Marie, the political suddenly becomes very personal. From the light and breezy banter at the palace to the surging chants of 'Liberté, Egalité, Fraternité!' in the streets, Marie Antoinette holds a mirror up to our contemporary society that might just be entertaining itself to death."

Joining Ireland will be original cast members Jennifer Ikeda, David Greenspan, Karl Miller, Will Pullen, Steven Rattazzi, and Chris Stack, who will be joined by Kat Williams and Carmen Zilles.

All proceeds will benefit Cultural Solidarity Fund. Buy tickets here.