Liza With a "Z" to Air on Thirteen in New York Area This August

Thirteen will air Liza Minnelli's legendary television concert special Liza With a "Z" in the New York area on August 12 (8pm ET) and August 14 (1am, 4:30pm, and 8pm ET).

The 1972 film, shot at the Lyceum Theatre in New York, was directed and choreographed by Bob Fosse, and produced by Fosse and Fred Ebb. Ebb wrote and arranged new music alongside writing partner John Kander. Songs include "God Bless the Child," "Son of a Preacher Man," "Ring Them Bells," a Cabaret medley, and the title number, "Say Liza (Liza With a "Z")."

Liza With a "Z" was first broadcast on September 10, 1972. It went on to win four Emmy Awards, and was thought lost until 1999, when original negatives of the film were found. A restored version was released on DVD in 2006. The film is also available for rental on Amazon Prime Video or free with a subscription to Shout! Factory TV.