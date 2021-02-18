Liza Minnelli 75th Birthday Concert Set for March 12

A star-studded cast will celebrate Liza Minnelli's upcoming 75th birthday with the virtual performance Love Letter to Liza: A 75th Birthday Tribute Celebration, streaming March 12-14.

Joel Grey, Lily Tomlin, Chita Rivera, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Joan Collins, Harry Connick Jr., Billy Stritch, Kathie Lee Gifford, Jim Caruso, Jonathan Groff, Sandra Bernhard, Nathan Lane, Mario Cantone, Tony Hale, John Cameron Mitchell, and Andrea Martin are among the performers who will take part. A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to the Actors Fund.

Producers for the event are Daniel Nardicio, Samuel Benedict, Club Cumming, and Minnelli's longtime production manager, Matt Berman.

Minnelli's 75th birthday is March 12.