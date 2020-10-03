Lindsay Lohan, Tina Fey, and Mean Girls Film Cast Reunite for Voter Registration Event

For the first time since the initial release in 2004, Lindsay Lohan, Tina Fey, and the cast of Mean Girls has reunited for a voter registration event released today, October 3, also known as Mean Girls Day.

Moderated by Katie Couric, the event also featured Amanda Seyfried, Rachel McAdams, Ana Gasteyer, Tim Meadows, Lacey Chabert, Lizzy Caplan, Jonathan Bennett, Rajiv Surendra, and Daniel Franzese. The cast shares its favorite moments, recites their most iconic lines, and discuss the impact of the film over multiple generations.

The reunion encouraged voter registration and voting action for the November 3 general election. The event's goal was encourage 5,000 people visit http://www.HeadCount.org to register to vote, check their registration, request an absentee ballot, or volunteer to become a poll worker.

As announced during the reunion, the Broadway production of Mean Girls launched an online sweepstakes where one fan will win the opportunity to be written into the script of the upcoming Mean Girls musical film. Click here to enter by submitting your dream cast.

Watch the event below: