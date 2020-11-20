Laura Benanti Sings a Smoldering Number, "Go Slow," From Her New Album

In case you need something to put you in a dreamy, low-key, soft-leather-chair kinda mood, Tony-winning performer Laura Benanti has released the video for a new single for her self-titled debut album. Benanti's velvety vocals in the track "Go Slow," which features to delicate fingerwork of guitarist Pasquale Grasso, may be just what you need to get you in a relaxed weekend state of mind. Pour yourself a tumbler of something on the rocks and sip slowly while you listen:

To purchase the album, click here.