Keanu Reeves, Alia Shawkat to Lead Streaming Production of The Thanksgiving Play

Bobby Cannavale, Keanu Reeves, Heidi Schreck, and Alia Shawkat will star in a streaming production of Larissa FastHorse's The Thanksgiving Play, airing Thursday, March 25 at 8pm ET. The comedy will be directed by Leigh Silverman.

In FastHorse's satire, "a troupe of terminally 'woke' teaching artists scramble to create a pageant that somehow manages to celebrate both Turkey Day and Native American Heritage Month." It premiered at Playwrights Horizons in October 2018.

Cannavale will play Jaxton, Reeves will play Caden, Schreck will play Logan, and Shawkat will play Alicia. The Thanksgiving Play is presented by the Spotlight on Plays series from Broadway's Best Shows. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Actors Fund.