Kathryn Hahn, Audra McDonald, Alia Shawkat Set for Spotlight on Plays Reading Series

Plays and an initial list of casting have been announced for the second season of the Spotlight on Plays reading series.

The lineup of plays includes The Thanksgiving Play by Larissa FastHorse, directed by Leigh Silverman (March 25); Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous by Pearl Cleage, directed by Camille A. Brown (April 9); Watch on the Rhine by Lillian Hellman, directed by Sarna Lapine; Ohio State Murders by Adrienne Kennedy, directed by Kenny Leon; Dear Elizabeth by Sarah Ruhl, directed by Kate Whoriskey; The Baltimore Waltz by Paula Vogel, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz; and The Sisters Rosensweig by Wendy Wasserstein, directed by Anna D. Shapiro.

Among the actors scheduled to take part are Debbie Allen, Ellen Burstyn, Bobby Cannavale, Kathryn Hahn, Kevin Kline, Audra McDonald, Phylicia Rashad, Keanu Reeves, Heidi Schreck, Alia Shawkat, Heather Alicia Simms, and Alicia Stith. Spokespeople did not provide further information.

The readings are presented by producer Jeffrey Richards and his Broadway's Best Shows initiative. Proceeds from each reading will benefit the Actors Fund.