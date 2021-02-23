Kathryn Gallagher, Isaac Powell, and More Set for Season 2 of Modern Love

Amazon Studios has announced principal casting for the second season of its anthology series Modern Love, based on the New York Times column of the same title.

Among the Broadway and off-Broadway vets set to appear are Gbenga Akinnagbe (To Kill a Mockingbird), Susan Blackwell ([title of show]), Zoe Chao (Friend Art), Maria Dizzia (Belleville), Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon), Larry Owens (A Strange Loop), Isaac Powell (West Side Story), and Ben Rappaport (Fiddler on the Roof). Kit Harington, Minnie Driver, Lucy Boynton, and Anna Paquin are also among the stars.

Directors this season include Andrew Rannells, whose episode is based on an essay he penned for the Times column, and John Crowley (The Pillowman). John Carney (Once) serves as show runner.

A premiere date is still to be announced.