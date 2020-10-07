Joe Iconis's We the People: America Rocks! Recorded in Time for Election Day

The TheaterWorksUSA production of Joe Iconis's off-Broadway children's musical We the People: America Rocks! will debut online throughout the rest of election season, premiering October 24 at 8pm on Stars in the House. Filmed live without an audience at Paper Mill Playhouse, the capture will be made available to schools and theaters throughout the academic year.

We the People: America Rocks! finds America's Founding Fathers helping a teenager win her school election and teaching her how to make a difference. With a script and songs by Iconis, the musical also has songs by Brad Alexander And Kevin Del Aguila, Sam Forman and Eli Bolin, Tommy Newman, Adam Overett, Erik Weiner, Mark Weiner, Jordan Allen-Dutton, and Douglas Lyons and Ethan Pakchar.

The company was made up of Rashida Scott as Dawn, Zach Piser as John Adams, Josh Breckenridge as Thomas Jefferson, Orville Mendoza as John Adams, and DAn Rosales as George Washington.

It is directed by Gordon Greenberg, choreographed by Michelle Lynch, music directed by Miriam Daly, and has lighting by Jeff Croiter, sets by Adam Koch, costumes by Lora LaVon, wigs and hair by Ashley Rae Callahan, orchestrations by Greg Pliska, videography by Super Awesome Friends, and audio mixing by Dan Rudin. Brendan O'Brien was production coordinator and Ryan Juda was the Covid compliance officer.