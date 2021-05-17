Joe Iconis and George Salazar Will Reopen Feinstein's/54 Below This June

After a 15-month shutdown, Feinstein's/54 Below will reopen its doors on June 17.

The opening night will feature performances by Joe Iconis and George Salazar (7pm) and Shakina Nayfack (9:45pm). The opening weekend will also include shows by Larry Owens (June 19, July 9, and 31), and Scott Siegel's Our New York Renaissance! A Celebration in Song! (June 20). Iconis and Salazar will also do their shows on June 18, 20, 22, and 23.

Highlights from the June lineup includes Derrick Baskin (June 20-July 3), as well as Pride-themed shows by Beth Malone (June 21), Robbie Rozelle (June 24), and Britton Smith and the Sting (June 22-23). The summer and early fall will see performances by L Morgan Lee (July 14), Marilu Henner (July 14), Beth Leavel (July 22-23), Adam Pascal (July 26-27), André De Shields (August 2-7), Alice Ripley (August 23), Michael R. Jackson (August 31), Sierra Boggess (September 8-11), and Rachel Bay Jones (September 17-18). Michael Feinstein will return to the club that bears his name with a two-week run, August 24-28 and August 31-September 6.

All acts playing this summer are limited to a maximum of six artists onstage and subject to changes in social-distancing guidelines. Capacity of the venue will be limited to 80 guests, with tickets sold in pods of 2, 3, or 4. Unaffiliated parties will not be seated at the same table, and the venue has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems. Safety protocols will include social distancing, temperature checks, and wearing masks while not dining. Everyone who enters the building, from performers to kitchen and dining room staff to audience, will be required to show proof of vaccination.

