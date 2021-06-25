JoBeth Williams and Harris Yulin in Streaming Production of We Have to Hurry

JoBeth Williams and Harris Yulin will star in We Have to Hurry, streaming live via Broadway on Demand for two performances only, July 10 at 8pm and July 11 at 3pm.

The heartwarming new play, about a pair of mature people reigniting their spark during the sunset years of life, is written by playwright, director, and actor Dorothy Lyman. Patricia Vanstone directs.

All profits from the stream will be donated to the Actors Fund Home East and West. Tickets for the streaming event are priced at $15 per household, with VIP tickets priced at $25, which includes an exclusive post-show talkback with the creators and stars.

For tickets and more information, click here.