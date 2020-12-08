Jimmy Fallon and Andrew Rannells Recap the Year Through Showtunes in 2020: The Musical
Hear songs from Little Shop of Horrors, Wicked, Hamilton, and more, adapted for the Covid generation.
Andrew Rannells and Jimmy Fallon have put a cap on the year in their new 2020: The Musical, which aired last night on Fallon's Tonight Show. The mini-production adapts showtunes for the era of Covid, with songs like "Suddenly Covid" from Little Shop of Horrors, "Moderna" from West Side Story, and more. Watch below:
