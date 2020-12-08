Jeremy O. Harris and Slave Play Launch Golden Collection of 15 Plays by Black Writers

Tony-nominated Slave Play dramatist Jeremy O. Harris has announced the creation of The Golden Collection a group of 15 plays by Black writers that will be donated to libraries and community centers across the country.

The Golden Collection comprises Slave Play, Les Blancs by Lorraine Hansberry, The Colored Museum by George C. Wolfe, An Octoroon by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Sweat by Lynn Nottage, an Alice Childress collection (Wedding Band and Trouble in Mind), F*cking A by Suzan-Lori Parks, We Are Proud to Present a Presentation by Jackie Sibblies Drury, The Mountaintop by Katori Hall, Is God Is by Aleshea Harris, Fires in the Mirror by Anna Deavere Smith, Funnyhouse of a Negro by Adrienne Kennedy, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf by Ntozake Shange, Bootycandy by Robert O'Hara, and Dream on Monkey Mountain by Derek Walcott.

The collection was launched in partnership with the Human Rights Campaign and is named for Harris's grandfather, Golden Harris. In lieu of sending Slave Play scripts to Tony voters, the production will donate the collection, totaling 800 individual scripts, to libraries and community centers in all 50 states, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, and Guam, many of which spotlight historic sites of racial progress, sites of continued racial violence and inequity, and serve predominantly Black communities. The donated scripts were purchased from Sister's Uptown Bookstore, the oldest Black-owned bookstore in Manhattan.

Slave Play has also partnered with Books and Crannies, a Black-woman-owned independent bookstore, located in Harris's hometown of Martinsville, Virginia, which will make a $10 donation to the National Black Theatre for every purchase or donation of the collection. Click here for more information.