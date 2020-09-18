Jasmine Cephas Jones Wins Emmy for #FreeRayshawn on Quibi

Jasmine Cephas Jones (Hamilton) has won her first Emmy Award, for her role in the Quibi series #FreeRayshawn. Jones's honor was in the category of Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series.

The web series tells the story of Rayshawn Morris, a Black Iraqi War vet, who struggles to clear his name after an altercation with overzealous police officers. Jones takes on the role of Tyisha, and Laurence Fishburne, who also won an Emmy, plays Lt. Steven Poincy.

Jones earned a Grammy for the original cast recording of Hamilton, in which she originated the roles of Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds. Her father, Ron Cephas Jones, has a pair of Emmys for his performance on This Is Us.