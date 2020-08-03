Janelle Monáe, Laurie Metcalf, and Lena Dunham Set for The Homebound Project

Janelle Monáe has joined the final edition of The Homebound Project, running August 5-9.

The fifth collection of new online theater, the show raises money for No Kid Hungry, a national campaign working to end childhood hunger. An anonymous donor will match all donations, dollar for dollar, up to $20,000.

Monáe will make a special appearance during the broadcast, as will Billy Shore, the Executive Director of Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. The full lineup is as follows:

Brian Cox, Nicole Ansari-Cox, Orson Cox, & Torin Cox in a work by Melis Aker, directed by Tatiana Pandiani

Joslyn DeFreece in a work by Lloyd Suh, directed by Colette Robert

Lena Dunham performing her own work, directed by Maggie Burrows

Ryan J. Haddad in a work by Christopher Oscar Peña, directed by Jaki Bradley

Daniel K. Isaac in a work by Sylvia Khoury

Andy Lucien in a work by Donnetta Lavinia Grays

Laurie Metcalf in work by Stephen Karam

Kelli O'Hara in a work by Lindsey Ferrentino, directed by Scott Ellis

Austin Pendleton in a work by Craig Lucas, directed by Pam MacKinnon

Cesar J. Rosado in a work by Basil Kreimendahl, directed by Samantha Soule

Amanda Seyfried in a work by Catya McMullen; directed by Jenna Worsham

Johnny Sibilly in a work by Korde Arrington Tuttle, directed by Jenna Worsham.

The fifth edition of The Homebound Project will stream online beginning at 7pm ET on Wednesday, August 5 until 7pm ET on Sunday, August 9. View-at-home tickets are currently on sale at homeboundtheater.org and begin at a donation level of $10. Complimentary viewings for first responders and essential workers have been made possible by an anonymous donor. Each collection from this independent theater initiative is available to stream over a strictly limited four-day period.