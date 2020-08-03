Janelle Monáe, Laurie Metcalf, and Lena Dunham Set for The Homebound Project
The latest collection of new live theater will premiere August 5.
Janelle Monáe has joined the final edition of The Homebound Project, running August 5-9.
The fifth collection of new online theater, the show raises money for No Kid Hungry, a national campaign working to end childhood hunger. An anonymous donor will match all donations, dollar for dollar, up to $20,000.
Monáe will make a special appearance during the broadcast, as will Billy Shore, the Executive Director of Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. The full lineup is as follows:
Brian Cox, Nicole Ansari-Cox, Orson Cox, & Torin Cox in a work by Melis Aker, directed by Tatiana Pandiani
Joslyn DeFreece in a work by Lloyd Suh, directed by Colette Robert
Lena Dunham performing her own work, directed by Maggie Burrows
Ryan J. Haddad in a work by Christopher Oscar Peña, directed by Jaki Bradley
Daniel K. Isaac in a work by Sylvia Khoury
Andy Lucien in a work by Donnetta Lavinia Grays
Laurie Metcalf in work by Stephen Karam
Kelli O'Hara in a work by Lindsey Ferrentino, directed by Scott Ellis
Austin Pendleton in a work by Craig Lucas, directed by Pam MacKinnon
Cesar J. Rosado in a work by Basil Kreimendahl, directed by Samantha Soule
Amanda Seyfried in a work by Catya McMullen; directed by Jenna Worsham
Johnny Sibilly in a work by Korde Arrington Tuttle, directed by Jenna Worsham.
The fifth edition of The Homebound Project will stream online beginning at 7pm ET on Wednesday, August 5 until 7pm ET on Sunday, August 9. View-at-home tickets are currently on sale at homeboundtheater.org and begin at a donation level of $10. Complimentary viewings for first responders and essential workers have been made possible by an anonymous donor. Each collection from this independent theater initiative is available to stream over a strictly limited four-day period.