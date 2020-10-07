James Monroe Iglehart, Adrienne Warren Set for Online Nightmare Before Christmas Concert

The Actors Fund and the Lymphoma Research Foundation have announced a one-night concert production of The Nightmare Before Christmas, presented by James Monroe Iglehart in cooperation with Tim Burton, Danny Elfman, and Disney Media Group. The show will take place on Halloween night at 7pm, with tickets costing $4.99.

Joining Iglehart in the cast are Rafael Casal, Adrienne Warren, Danny Burstein, Nik Walker, Lesli Margherita, Rob McClure, and more to be announced.

The 1993 classic tells the story of Jack Skellington, the King of Halloween Town who stumbles through a portal to "Christmas Town" and becomes obsessed with celebrating the holiday.

Purchase tickets here.