In-Person Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction to Take Place This October

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS will once again hold an in-person edition of its Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction, taking place Sunday, October 3, in Shubert Alley and the surrounding streets.

Details for the daylong event, including participating tables, auction lots, and special guests, will be announced later in the summer. The event will run from 10am-6pm ET, with exact information announced after Labor Day. Final logistics will follow all CDC, state, and local Covid-19 safety protocols in effect at the time of the event.

Last year's virtual Broadway Flea Market raised $316,282. Since 1987, the 34 editions of this beloved annual event have raised more than $15 million. Some online features first introduced during last year's virtual event will be included in this edition, allowing theater fans from around the world to join the festivities.