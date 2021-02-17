Hulu to Debut 2nd Season of Staged, Starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen

Staged — the lockdown TV series starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen — will debut its second season on Hulu beginning Tuesday, March 16.

Written by, directed by, and co-starring Simon Evans, the first season of Staged follows two actors — Michael Sheen and David Tennant — as they rehearse a stage production of Pirandello's Six Characters in Search of an Author during lockdown via videoconference while Simon Evans, their director, struggles to stay in control. The second season, which debuted on BBC One earlier this year, follows the "real" versions of David, Michael, and Simon as they begin work on an American remake of the first season of Staged, in which Michael and David are not invited to appear.

Co-stars in the show are Tennant's wife, Georgia, Sheen's girlfriend, Anna, and Evans's sister Lucy. Season 2 guests include Whoopi Goldberg as Michael and David's agent, Ben Schwartz as her assistant, and Cate Blanchett, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Josh Gad, Jim Parsons, Ken Jeong, Ewan McGregor, Christoph Waltz, and Michael Palin, among others.

The first season of Staged is currently available for viewing now.